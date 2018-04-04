Submit on Wednesday, April 4th, 2018 22:58

China Wednesday received the first package of data from the three high-resolution Gaofen-1 satellites launched on 31 March, according to the Institute of Remote Sensing and Digital Earth of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

