Submit on Wednesday, April 4th, 2018 22:57

Two instruments built by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) newest weather satellite were activated and are successfully performing post-launch procedures after reaching orbit.

