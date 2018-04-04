Submit on Wednesday, April 4th, 2018 22:59

US orbital launch provider Rocket Lab confirmed it will open a 14-day launch window this month to conduct the company’s first fully commercial launch.

Related Post:Ciel gets preliminary green light for six satellite slotsImproved Satellite Broadband On British TrainsBoisvert Named President Of CSASpacedev Awarded MUOS ContractLockheed Martin to Help Joint Coalition Manage Radio SpectrumIridium Seeks Information For Next-Generation Satellite SystemRAMTelecom Expands Canadian OperationsThe Most Popular Satellite TV Packages For EveryoneSovrn