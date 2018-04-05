Submit on Thursday, April 5th, 2018 22:59

Payload: Ariane 5 ECA; Payload: DNS-1/Superbird-8, HYLAS 4; Date: 5 April 2018, 2254 UTC; Launch site: Kourou, French Guiana. The satellites were successfully deployed into geostationary transfer orbit just under 34 minutes after lift-off.

Related Post:Magnetospheric Multiscale Mission heads for new orbitViaSat Inc. results Q3 FY 2017Sky Brazil-1, Telkom 3S pre-launch detailsWhat Makes Cable TV So Special to Customers?Boeing receives first new commercial satellite order in yearsWork on Ariane 6 to begin with demo projectsKhrunichev completed pre-shipment processing of stage 1 for KSLV-1Garmin To Provide European Automotive Dealership With GPS UnitsSovrn