Submit on Sunday, April 8th, 2018 22:59

Viasat Inc. confirmed it will not be moving forward with Eutelsat Communications on a deal for use of the ViaSat-3 satellite, due to Eutelsat’s decision to pursue a local market alternative.

Related Post:SES and Sagenet/Spacenet ink new capacity dealNovelSat technology on Africasat-1aIntelsat S.A. results Q1 2017Iridium Communications Inc. results Q1 2017EchoStar Corporation results 2016Northrop Grumman Corporation (Aerospace Systems) results Q4 2014Lockheed Martin Corporation (Space Systems) results Q2 2014Orbital Sciences Corporation results Q3 2014Sovrn