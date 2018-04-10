China launches more remote sensing satellites
Submit on Tuesday, April 10th, 2018 22:59
Rocket: Chang Zheng-4C; Payload: three Yaogan-31 remote sensing satellites and a micro nano technology experiment satellite; Date: 10 April 2018, 0425 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China.
Related Post:MDA to design ExoMars robotic chassis for EADS AstriumMDA gets Alphasat I-XL subcontractMDA books two advanced technology contractsMDA solutions for three new comsatsMDA receives contract from TAS for O3b satellitesMDA to provide antenna subsystem for KA-SATMDA to supply bus structures for Orbital’s Star-2 satellitesMDA gets contract from Sumitomo for Yamal subsystemSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, April 10th, 2018 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.