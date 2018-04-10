Submit on Tuesday, April 10th, 2018 22:58

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) said it was considering launching and operating a communications satellite after it was passed over to build the Amos-8 satellite for Space Communications.

Related Post:MDA to design ExoMars robotic chassis for EADS AstriumMDA gets Alphasat I-XL subcontractMDA books two advanced technology contractsMDA solutions for three new comsatsMDA receives contract from TAS for O3b satellitesMDA to provide antenna subsystem for KA-SATMDA to supply bus structures for Orbital’s Star-2 satellitesMDA gets contract from Sumitomo for Yamal subsystemSovrn