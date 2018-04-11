NEXT-C electric propulsion engine cleared to begin production
Aerojet Rocketdyne’s NEXT-C ion propulsion engine has successfully cleared NASA’s critical design review (CDR), confirming the technology achieved all programme requirements and is ready for final production of the flight units.
