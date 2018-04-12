PSLV lofts latest Indian navsat
Rocket: PSLV-C41; Payload: IRNSS-1I; Date: 11 April 2018, 2234 UTC; Launch site: SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, India. The spacecraft was deployed to a 281 km x 20,730 km transfer orbit. It will later propel itself into a geosynchronous orbit with an inclination of 29 degrees.
