Conceptual design for Soyuz-5 launch vehicle approved
Submit on Sunday, April 15th, 2018 22:58
A Roskosmos committee has approved RSC Energia’s conceptual design for the Medium Launch Vehicle System intended for flight developmental testing of key elements of the Super-Heavy Space Launch Vehicle System. The acceptance report and committee’s statement have been handed over to Energia.
