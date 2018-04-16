Submit on Monday, April 16th, 2018 22:58

China plans to launch its heavy-lift carrier rocket, the Chang Zheng-5 Y3, in late 2018, after finding the cause of the failure of the Chang Zheng-5 Y2, according to the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense.

