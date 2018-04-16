Submit on Monday, April 16th, 2018 22:59

The launch of NASA’s planet-hunting satellite TESS has been postponed until 19 April. The satellite had been scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on the evening of 16 April (UTC).

