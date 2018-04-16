Submit on Monday, April 16th, 2018 22:55

Intelsat General announced that it is part of a team of companies awarded a new task order by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to develop and operate a satellite payload to aid aircraft navigation, particularly precision approaches to airports without dependence on ground-based infrastructure.

