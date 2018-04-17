Submit on Tuesday, April 17th, 2018 22:59

Orbital ATK has provided a detailed update on the progress being made on its Next Generation Launch System. The company reaffirmed its commitment to the U.S. Air Force’s Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) programme for national security space missions with the announcement of the name of the rocket, OmegA, and the selection of its upper stage propulsion system.

