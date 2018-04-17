Submit on Tuesday, April 17th, 2018 22:58

Arianespace announced that it has been selected by rideshare and mission management provider Spaceflight to launch small satellites on the Vega launch vehicle, as part of the Small Spacecraft Mission Service (SSMS) Proof Of Concept (POC) flight.

Related Post:Bidding for Telkom 3 contract to start soonIndonesia’s PT Telkom looks east for new birdSES and Telkom form strategic partnershipArianespace to launch Telkom-3SThales Alenia Space to build Telkom-3S satellite for IndonesiaPT Telkom awards Kratos contract for master control stationGround control centre for Telkom-3 satellite completedIndonesia’s PT Telkom to use GE-23 transpondersSovrn