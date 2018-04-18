Submit on Wednesday, April 18th, 2018 22:58

EarthNow LLC announced its intent to deploy a large constellation of advanced imaging satellites that will deliver real-time, continuous video of almost anywhere on Earth.

Related Post:Delay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)SNC awarded contract to support Orbital ATK commercial resupplyContracts for new rocket enginesSSL developing robotic sample handling assembly for Mars 2020Falcon 9 launch to ISS now scheduled for 10 JanuaryX-ray Astronomy Satellite Hitomi completes critical operation phaseOrbcomm announces target launch schedule for second OG2 missionLockheed Martin completes critical environmental test on GPS III pathfinderSovrn