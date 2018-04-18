RSC Energia: Sea Launch deal is completed
Submit on Wednesday, April 18th, 2018 22:56
The deal by the Energia group to sell the assets of the Sea Launch project to S7 Group has been completed.
Related Post:Delay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)SNC awarded contract to support Orbital ATK commercial resupplyContracts for new rocket enginesSSL developing robotic sample handling assembly for Mars 2020Falcon 9 launch to ISS now scheduled for 10 JanuaryX-ray Astronomy Satellite Hitomi completes critical operation phaseOrbcomm announces target launch schedule for second OG2 missionLockheed Martin completes critical environmental test on GPS III pathfinderSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 18th, 2018 at 10:56 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.