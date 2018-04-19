Chandrayaan-2 Launch Postponed To October-November, Says ISRO Chief K Sivan
Submit on Thursday, April 19th, 2018
“A national level committee to review Chandrayaan-2 recommended some additional tests before the mission could take off, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) sources said.” (NDTV)
