Submit on Thursday, April 19th, 2018 22:54

“Getting to space is already tough, but getting there on short notice and then doing it again a couple weeks later? That’s a big ask. Nevertheless, DARPA i is asking it as part of its Launch Challenge … Teams must take a payload to space with only days to prepare, then do it again soon after — if they want to win the $10M grand prize.” (TechCrunch)

