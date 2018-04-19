DARPA’s Launch Challenge offers $10M prize for short-notice, rapid-turnaround rocketry
“Getting to space is already tough, but getting there on short notice and then doing it again a couple weeks later? That’s a big ask. Nevertheless, DARPA i is asking it as part of its Launch Challenge … Teams must take a payload to space with only days to prepare, then do it again soon after — if they want to win the $10M grand prize.” (TechCrunch)
