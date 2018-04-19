Proton return to flight with launch of 2nd Blagovest satellite
Submit on Thursday, April 19th, 2018 22:59
Rocket: Proton M/Briz M; Payload: Blagovest 12L [military designation likely Kosmos 2526]; Date: 18 April 2018, 2212 UTC; Launch site: Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The dual-use satellite was delivered into geostationary transfer orbit approx. 9 hours after lift-off.
Related Post:Satellites 11 and 12 join working Galileo fleetGalileos 9 and 10 operationalGalileo grows: two more satellites join working constellationSSTL completes Galileo in-orbit test campaignGalileo satellite recovered and transmitting navigation signalsThird Galileo satellite begins transmitting navigation signalNew GPS satellite has problems with some signalsRecently launched Beidou satellites link in spaceSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Thursday, April 19th, 2018 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.