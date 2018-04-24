Delay of the day: GSAT-11
Due to additional technical checks with the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) GSAT-11 satellite, to be conducted from the ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC) located at Bengalaru, the Ariane 5 launch initially planned for 25 May 2018, VA243, has been postponed.
