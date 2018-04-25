Sentinel-3B in orbit
Rocket: Rokot; Payload: Sentinel-3B; Date: 25 April 2018, 1757 UTC; Launch site: Plesetsk, Russia. Rokot’s upper stage delivered Sentinel-3B into its planned orbit.
