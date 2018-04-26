All satellites for 6th Iridium NEXT launch in pre-launch processing
Iridium Communications Inc. announced that all five Iridium NEXT satellites for its sixth launch are in processing at SpaceX’s west coast launch site, Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
