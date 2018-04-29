Submit on Sunday, April 29th, 2018 22:58

A post-test inspection of the composite structure for a heat shield to be used on the Mars 2020 mission revealed that a fracture occurred during structural testing. The mission team is working to build a replacement heat shield structure. The situation will not affect the mission’s launch readiness date of 17 July 2020.

