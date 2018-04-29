Submit on Sunday, April 29th, 2018 22:59

NASA’s next mission to Mars, Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport (InSight), is scheduled to launch Saturday, 5 May (UTC) on a first-ever mission to study the heart of Mars.

