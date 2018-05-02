Arianespace, D-Orbit sign contract to launch Cubesat Carrier on Vega
Arianespace and D-Orbit announced the signature of an agreement to offer InOrbit NOW launch and deployment service through the launch of D-Orbit’s ION CubeSat Carrier on the Vega launch vehicle, as part of the Small Spacecraft Mission Service (SSMS) Proof Of Concept flight (POC flight).
