Yahsat set to acquire stake in Thuraya
Submit on Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018 22:58
Yahsat of the United Arab Emirates has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in the mobile satellite services operator Thuraya, also based in the UAE, subject to final pre-closing conditions being met.
Related Post:Russia launches ELINT satelliteJPSS-2 Critical Design Review completedChina launches fourth tracking and data relay satelliteChina continues series of Yaogan launchesChina launches ocean-observing satelliteChina launches weather satelliteNew Chinese hi-res observation satellite launchedChina launches mystery satelliteSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 2nd, 2018 at 10:58 pm and is filed under BUSINESS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.