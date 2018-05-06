Submit on Sunday, May 6th, 2018 22:59

Rocket: Atlas V 401/Centaur; Payload: Mars Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport (InSight), plus two Mars Cube One (MarCO) CubeSats; Date: 5 May 2018, 1305 UTC; Launch site: Vandenberg Air Force Base, USA. Riding the Centaur second stage of the rocket, the spacecraft reached orbit 13 minutes and 16 seconds after launch. Seventy-nine minutes later, the Centaur ignited a second time, sending InSight on a trajectory towards Mars. InSight separated from the Centaur about 9 minutes later – 93 minutes after launch – and contacted the spacecraft via NASA’s Deep Space Network at 1441 UTC.

Related Post:Avoiding the Snow With Satellite TVFive Reasons HDTV Beats the Movie Theater This SummerThe Very Best of Reality Television Shows With Satellite TVWatching Satellite TV With DVR Technology4 Reasons NFL Fans Need the Red Zone ChannelCollege Basketball on Satellite TVDirecTv SWM: Things You Must Know!Sovrn