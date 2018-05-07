Submit on Monday, May 7th, 2018 22:58

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) represented employees at Decatur, Alabama; Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida; and Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, voted to reject United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) contract offer and have elected to go on strike.

Related Post:Opportunity in standby as commanding moratorium endsArianespace to launch Hughes’ Jupiter 1Comparison of Premium Packages in DirecTV and Dish NetworkLockheed Martin Delivers Second Flight Structure For Advanced EHF ProgramThe Growth of Marketing With Digital TVDirecTV Vs Dish Network – Price and Service Comparison For Basic English ProgrammingInstalling a Satellite Dish AntennaHow To Choose The Right Satellite TV Provider Between Dish Network Vs DirecTVSovrn