May 9th, 2018

Rocket: Chang Zheng 4C; Payload: Gaofen-5; Date: 8 May 2018, 1828 UTC; Launch site: Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China. The launch vehicle inserted the hyperspectral imaging satellite into a Sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of about 705 kilometers.

