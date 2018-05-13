ULA selects RL10 engine for Vulcan Centaur
United Launch Alliance (ULA) announced Aerojet Rocketdyne as a strategic partner for the RL10 upper stage engine for ULA’s next-generation Vulcan Centaur rocket following a competitive procurement process.
