Small-satellites launch market could reach US$62 billion by 2030
Submit on Tuesday, May 15th, 2018 22:57
According to Frost and Sullivan’s recent analysis, Small-satellite Launch Services Market, Quarterly Update Q1 2018, there will be an estimated 11,631 launch demands for new constellation installations and replacement missions by 2030, which could take the market past the US$62 billion mark.
