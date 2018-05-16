Delay of the day: Falcon 9/Iridium NEXT, GRACE-FO
Submit on Wednesday, May 16th, 2018 22:59
The launch of two GRACE-Follow On Earth science satellites and five Iridium NEXT spacecraft has been delayed three days to 22 May.
Related Post:European Aviation Network is airborneAirbus selected for Copernicus Data and Information Access ServiceTeleCommunication Systems partners with O3b NetworksAstrium signs contract with European Defence AgencyEuropean Space Imaging partners with DigitalGlobe and e-GEOSAirbus provides satcom for EU security missionsThuraya and ViaSat form M2M partnershipEurovision Media Services and Eutelsat extend long-term partnershipSovrn
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Wednesday, May 16th, 2018 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.