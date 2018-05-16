US$250 billion satellite launch and manufacturing market forecast
NSR’s Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Services, 8th Edition report, finds that despite a slow 2017, across the board, the global satellite manufacturing and launch market is poised to generate in excess of US$250 billion in the next decade.
