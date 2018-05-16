Submit on Wednesday, May 16th, 2018 22:56

NSR’s Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Services, 8th Edition report, finds that despite a slow 2017, across the board, the global satellite manufacturing and launch market is poised to generate in excess of US$250 billion in the next decade.

Related Post:European Aviation Network is airborneAirbus selected for Copernicus Data and Information Access ServiceTeleCommunication Systems partners with O3b NetworksAstrium signs contract with European Defence AgencyEuropean Space Imaging partners with DigitalGlobe and e-GEOSAirbus provides satcom for EU security missionsThuraya and ViaSat form M2M partnershipEurovision Media Services and Eutelsat extend long-term partnershipSovrn