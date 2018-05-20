Launch of unmanned Soyuz MS planned for August 2019
The launch of a Soyuz MS spacecraft by a Soyuz-2.1a is planned for August 2019. The spacecraft will fly unmanned, which will make it possible to increase the payload by several times due to the lack of a part of the instruments and assemblies required to support crew activities. Currently, the unmanned version of the Soyuz MS is at the stage of compartments assembly.
