The launch of a Soyuz MS spacecraft by a Soyuz-2.1a is planned for August 2019. The spacecraft will fly unmanned, which will make it possible to increase the payload by several times due to the lack of a part of the instruments and assemblies required to support crew activities. Currently, the unmanned version of the Soyuz MS is at the stage of compartments assembly.

