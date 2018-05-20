SpaceDataHighway: 10,000 successful laser connections
The SpaceDataHighway system – the world’s first ‘optical fibre in the sky’ based on cutting-edge laser technology – has achieved 10,000 successful laser connections. The reliability rate has reached 99.8%, and during the first one and a half years of routine operations these successful connections have downloaded more than 500 terabytes of data.
