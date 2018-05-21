China launches relay satellite for Chang’e-4 lunar probe
Submit on Monday, May 21st, 2018 22:58
Rocket: Chang Zheng-4C; Payload: Queqiao, Longjiang-1, Longjiang-2; Date: 20 May 2018, 2128 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. About 25 minutes after lift-off, the satellite separated from the rocket and entered an Earth-Moon transfer orbit with a perigee of 200 km and an apogee of about 400,000 km. Meanwhile, the solar panels and the communication antennas were unfolded.
