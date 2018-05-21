New Cygnus vessel enroute to ISS
Rocket: Antares; Payload: Cygnus “S.S. J.R. Thompson”; Date: 21 May 2018, 0844 UTC; Launch site: Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport, Wallops Island, USA. Following an approximate nine-minute ascent, the Cygnus vessel was successfully deployed into orbit.
