Rocket: Falcon 9; Payload: two GRACE Follow-On spacecraft, five Iridium NEXT satellites; Date: 22 May 2018, 1947 UTC; Launch site: Vandenberg Air Force Base,USA. All satellites were successfully deployed into their respective target orbits.

