Testing has begun on Telesat’s first LEO satellite
Submit on Tuesday, May 22nd, 2018 22:58
Telesat announced that orbit raising and payload testing on its Phase 1 LEO satellite have been completed and that the spacecraft is now ready to support live demonstrations of its capabilities.
