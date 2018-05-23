Submit on Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018 22:56

A collaboration between Analytical Graphics Inc. (AGI) and Thoth Technology brings the 46-meter radio astronomy antenna at the Algonquin Radio Observatory (ARO) to the commercial space situational awareness (SSA) market.

