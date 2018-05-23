Submit on Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018 22:58

The recently launched GOES-17 weather satellite has a serious cooling problem that could affect the quality of its pictures. The satellite’s primary weather-monitoring instrument — the Advanced Baseline Imager — is not performing to specifications for about six hours each day.

