May 23rd, 2018

Iridium Communications Inc. announced that SpaceX successfully launched five Iridium NEXT satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base. Shortly after deployment, Iridium confirmed successful communication with all five new satellites, formally bringing the total number of Iridium NEXT satellites in orbit to 55.

