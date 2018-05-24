Submit on Thursday, May 24th, 2018 22:59

Orbital ATK announced that the “S.S. J.R. Thompson” Cygnus spacecraft successfully completed its rendezvous and berthing manoeuvres with the International Space Station.

Related Post:Multichoice Africa takes new capacity on Eutelsat SESAT 1Intersputnik leases Eutelsat W7 transpondersGolden Telecom takes Intelsat-904 capacityMultiChoice Africa steps up capacity on Eutelsat 36A to expand the DStv platformCANAL+ to reach TPS subscribers via HotbirdDigiturk renews satellite capacity with EutelsatSFR selects Tooway broadband satellite serviceRussian business TV expands to EMEA using Hotbird 6Sovrn