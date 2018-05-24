Submit on Thursday, May 24th, 2018 22:56

ICEYE, an Earth observation company providing synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) data, announced US$34 million Series B funding led by return investor True Ventures and supported by Draper Network VC funds and others.

Related Post:Multichoice Africa takes new capacity on Eutelsat SESAT 1Intersputnik leases Eutelsat W7 transpondersGolden Telecom takes Intelsat-904 capacityMultiChoice Africa steps up capacity on Eutelsat 36A to expand the DStv platformCANAL+ to reach TPS subscribers via HotbirdDigiturk renews satellite capacity with EutelsatSFR selects Tooway broadband satellite serviceRussian business TV expands to EMEA using Hotbird 6Sovrn