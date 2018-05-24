ICEYE raises funding, confirms 9 satellite launches by end of 2019
ICEYE, an Earth observation company providing synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) data, announced US$34 million Series B funding led by return investor True Ventures and supported by Draper Network VC funds and others.
