Submit on Thursday, May 24th, 2018 22:57

The European Space Agency (ESA) has awarded Teledyne e2v, a division of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, with the second phase of a EUR42 million contract to produce high-end Charge Coupled Device (CCD) visible light image sensors for the PLATO (Planetary Transits and Oscillations of stars) mission.

Related Post:Multichoice Africa takes new capacity on Eutelsat SESAT 1Intersputnik leases Eutelsat W7 transpondersGolden Telecom takes Intelsat-904 capacityMultiChoice Africa steps up capacity on Eutelsat 36A to expand the DStv platformCANAL+ to reach TPS subscribers via HotbirdDigiturk renews satellite capacity with EutelsatSFR selects Tooway broadband satellite serviceRussian business TV expands to EMEA using Hotbird 6Sovrn