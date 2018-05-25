Submit on Friday, May 25th, 2018 22:58

NASA has exercised options under the Rapid Spacecraft Acquisition III (Rapid III) contract for two additional Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS) spacecraft to be built for the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

