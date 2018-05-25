Submit on Friday, May 25th, 2018 22:56

Phase Four, a provider of electric radio frequency (RF) thrusters for in-space propulsion, announced that NASA has purchased one of Phase Four’s second-generation RF thrusters to vet its capabilities for small satellite propulsion.

Related Post:Update: Avanti books Falcon 9 launch for HYLASAvanti books Falcon 9 launch for HYLASUpdate: SpaceX’s Falcon 9 lofts its first geostationary satelliteDelay of the day: Falcon 9/Dragon (CRS-6)Sky Perfect JSAT books Falcon 9 launchIntelsat 21 moved to Zenit 3SLUpdate. Proton-M lifts off with Eutelsat 9B on boardSES books three more SpaceX launchesSovrn