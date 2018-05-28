Submit on Monday, May 28th, 2018 22:59

The recently launched Chinese Queqiao relay satellite braked near the Moon as planned on 25 May, completing a vital step before entering a desired orbit, according to the China National Space Administration.

Related Post:BSkyB Suffers Football BlowHow Dish Network Airs Setanta Sports?3D TV – The Future of Sports Broadcasting?4 Reasons NFL Fans Need the Red Zone ChannelUplit Renews Contract For Satellite Uplink Services For Cox Sports TVPremiere Locks Up Austrian SoccerSetanta Sports – Channel DistributionSeven Ways for Sports Fans to Maximize Their Television TimeSovrn