Selection of service provider for smallsat deployment from Kibo
Submit on Tuesday, May 29th, 2018 22:58
Earlier this year, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) made an announcement to the private sector that it would compare proposals and select service providers capable of providing small satellite deployment services from Japan’s Kibo module on the International Space Station. After carefully evaluating the proposals, JAXA has selected Space BD Inc. and MITSUI & CO., LTD. as the service providers.
